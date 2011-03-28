District voters approve capital project

Silver Creek School District voters last week approved a $10 million capital improvement project by a 258-69 vote.

The project is part of a five-year plan to address several concerns on the district campus, including building renovations, safety measures and new technology.

State and federal aid are expected to fund the improvements, which are not expected to impact the local property tax rate.

The capital project is a first in the district while it has been under the leadership of Superintendent David O'Rourke. He reaffirmed that he is committed to make the project have "zero impact" on local property tax bills.

O'Rourke said that if the state debt crisis changes the state aid picture, the projects will be revised. If not, the first part of the project could begin this fall.

In other matters, the School Board last week held the first public hearing on the 2011-12 budget proposal. Voting takes place May 17.

O'Rourke outlined several cuts in the $19.9 million spending plan, which is $450,085 less than the current budget.

It calls for several positions to be eliminated, including the dean of students, seven full-time teaching positions and a janitorial position, as well as reduced hours for other positions.