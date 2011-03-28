AROUND THE STATE

March commemorates Triangle factory fire

NEW YORK (AP) -- Some 146 people portrayed those killed in the Triangle shirtwaist factory fire at a New York march commemorating the 100th anniversary of one of the nation's deadliest industrial disasters.

Participants wore period dress, veils and the victims' names for Sunday's event. It started at 1:46 p.m. at the downtown Manhattan site of the former factory and ended at the museum at Eldridge Street. It's in an area where many of the dead workers lived. The march was meant to symbolize the trip home the victims never got to make after the fire March 25, 1911.

The victims were mostly young immigrant Jewish and Italian women. Many jumped to their death to escape the flames. The blaze fueled the American labor movement and prompted numerous fire safety measures.

***

Zoo workers search for missing cobra

NEW YORK (AP) -- A poisonous cobra has vanished from an enclosure outside public view at the Bronx Zoo, and its Reptile House remained closed Sunday as a precaution while zoo workers searched for the missing reptile.

While the roughly 20-inch-long Egyptian cobra -- a highly venomous species of snake -- has been unaccounted for since Friday afternoon, zoo officials say they're confident it hasn't gone far and isn't in a public area. Its enclosure was in an isolation area not open to visitors.

The animals seek out confined spaces, so this one has doubtless hidden in a place it feels safe, zoo director Jim Breheny said. Once it gets hungry or thirsty enough to leave its hiding place, workers will have their best opportunity to recover it, Breheny said.