PEASE, Anna C.

PEASE - Anna C. March 26, 2011, Jamestown, NY, widow of Ralph E. Pease; stepmother of Carol O. Bragg; step-grandmother of Salli Bragg, Michelle Donivan, Mark Bragg. Retired from Continental Baking. Funeral Services, Wednesday, March 30, 2011 at LIND FUNERAL HOME, 805 West 3rd St., Jamestown where friends may call for one hour prior to the service.