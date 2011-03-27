Sunday talk shows

9 a.m., 2, Meet the Press: Defense Secretary Robert Gates and Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton; Sen. Richard Lugar, R-Ind.

9 a.m., 29, Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace: Sens. John McCain, R-Ariz., and independent Joe Lieberman of Connecticut; Newt Gingrich.

9 a.m., CNN, State of the Union: Sen. Carl Levin, D-Mich.; Stephen Hadley, national security adviser to President George W. Bush; Michael Hayden, CIA director under Bush; Joe Cirincione, president of the Ploughshares Fund; Douglas Holtz-Eakin, former director of the Congressional Budget Office; Alice Rivlin, former director of the Office of Management and Budget.

10 a.m., 7, This Week With Christiane Amanpour: Defense Secretary Robert Gates and Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton; former Defense Secretary Donald H. Rumsfeld.

10 a.m., 17, McLaughlin Group:

10:30 a.m., 4, Face the Nation: Defense Secretary Robert Gates and Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton.

7 p.m., 4, 60 Minutes: The New Tax Havens; One Child At A Time; The Sage of St. Anthony.

