PAGLIA, Katherine

PAGLIA - Katherine March 8, 2011, at age 84, beloved daughter of the late Lucio and Sylvestra (nee D'Arcangelo) Paglia; dearest sister of Philomena Paglia, Alberta (the late Joseph) Kercher and the late Elaine Paglia; devoted aunt of Derith (Douglas) Pearl and Lillian (Roger) Foore, Dianne Collis and the late David A. Kercher; also survived by many great and great-great-nieces and nephews. There will be no prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, April 15, at 2:00 PM at the Orchard Park United Methodist Church, 3700 North Buffalo Road. Friends invited. Flowers are gratefully declined. If desired, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo Inc. or the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra. Share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com. Arrangements by the (Quinn Southtown Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC.