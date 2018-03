The iTunes' top five selling singles and albums for the week ending March 21:

SINGLES:

1. "E.T." (feat. Kanye West), Katy Perry

2. "Loser Like Me" ("Glee" Cast Version), "Glee" Cast

3. "Just Can't Get Enough," Black Eyed Peas

4. "S&M," Rihanna

5. "Get It Right" ("Glee" Cast Version), "Glee" Cast

***

ALBUMS:

1. "Endgame," Rise Against

2. "21," Adele

3. "Lasers," Lupe Fiasco

4. "Sigh No More," Mumford & Sons

5. "Glee: The Music, Vol. 5," "Glee" Cast

-- Associated Press