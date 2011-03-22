STRICKLAND, Richard "Dick"

Age 77, died Saturday, March 19th at his residence in Florence, KY. He was originally from Williamsville, NY. Dick was a retired manager for ITT and a veteran of the United States Army. Survivors include his wife Elizabeth "Liz" Strickland; a daughter Diane Strickland of Cleveland, Ohio; 2 sons Mark Strickland of Buffalo and Gary Strickland (Marybeth) of Southboro, MA.; grandfather of 3 grandchildren. A Memorial visitation will be held Tuesday 5- 7 PM at LINNEMANN FUNERAL HOME, Burlington. A Memorial Mass will be Wednesday 10 AM at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. Cremation will be handled by Linnemann Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Interment of his cremains will be in Williamsville, NY at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association 1301 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Suite 800 Washington, D.C. 20004 or St. Elizabeth Hospice 483 South Loop Rd. Edgewood, KY 41017