SALVO - Samuel J. Entered into rest March 18, 2011, beloved husband of Camille (Rizzuto) Salvo; loving father of Janice Salvo, Debbie (Jim) Nelson, Cheryl (Eric) Sweet and Michelle (Scott) Thompson; grandfather of Scott (Abby) Thompson Jr., Jill (Greg) Hopkins, Nick, Jason and Matthew Thompson, Alicia and Ryan Sweet and Jennifer Nelson; great-grandfather of Aliyah, Breonna and Madison. Friends may call Sunday from 4-8 PM at the SIECK & MAST FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Rd., West Seneca, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 AM Monday from St. Philip the Apostle Church, 950 Losson Rd., Cheektowaga, NY. (Please assemble at church). Donations may be to The American Heart Association.