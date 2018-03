The Bulls just released its football schedule with has non-league games against Pitt, Stony Brook, UConn and Tennessee. All times are TBA:

Sept. 3 at Pittsburgh

Sept. 10 Stony Brook

Sept. 17 at Ball State

Sept. 24 Connecticut

Oct. 1 at Tennessee

Oct. 8 Ohio

Oct. 15 at Temple

Oct. 22 Northern Illinois

Oct. 29 at Miami (Ohio)

Nov. 12 at Eastern Michigan

Nov. 19 Akron

Nov. 25 Bowling Green

