Buffalo State opens with Gwynedd-Mercy

Buffalo State College will meet Gwynedd-Mercy College in the first round of the NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament on Friday at Ramapo College in Mahwah, N.J. Start time has yet to be announced.

The Bengals (21-6), who are making their 19th NCAA appearance, earned an automatic berth by winning the State University of New York Athletic Conference tournament championship Saturday. It is their first SUNYAC title since 2003 and 18th overall.

Gwynedd-Mercy (21-6) received an at-large bid after losing in the Colonial States Athletic Conference tournament final. The Griffins, who are located in Gwynedd Valley, Pa., just outside of Philadelphia, are making their fourth trip to the NCAAs.

Buffalo State and GMC met in the championship of the 2007 Coles Classic with the Griffins beating the host Bengals, 90-82. But Buffalo State coach Fajri Ansari said both teams are scrambling to get up to speed on the current rosters.

"I'm sure they're looking at our stats as we are looking at theirs," said Ansari, whose team is on an 11-game winning streak. "Just looking at the teams size-wise, I think we match up pretty well against them. We don't know that much more about them right now, but it's all about us getting prepared as best we can and continuing to play as we have been playing and ride on that momentum."

Friday's Buffalo State-GMC winner will face either Ramapo (20-6) or Johnson and Wales (20-8) of Providence, R.I., on Saturday.

While Buffalo State has to go on the road, the SUNYAC's at-large tournament representative, Oswego State, will host first- and second-round games despite losing to Brockport in the SUNYAC semifinals.

"That's why every game counts," Ansari said. "A couple of games we blew here or there that affected our overall record and might have played into being considered for different sites or a home location. But we're in the tournament regardless and we want to make the most of this opportunity."

Also in the Division III postseason are the Medaille men's and women's teams, despite losses in their conference tournaments.

The Lady Mavericks became the first team at Medaille to earn an at-large bid when they made it into the tournament field. They will play Babson College (27-0) at Geneseo on Friday. Host Geneseo will play DeSales, with the winners meeting Saturday.

Medaille went 22-4 during the regular season. This is the fifth NCAA appearance in the last six years for the Lady Mavs.

The men's team earned a spot in the ECAC Upstate Tournament. The Mavericks (20-7) will play Brockport at 6 p.m. Sunday at top-seeded Hobart.