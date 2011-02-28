AROUND THE STATE

Two college students die; alcohol involved

ITHACA (AP) -- Tompkins County Sheriff Ken Lansing said Monday that alcohol appears to have played a part in the unrelated deaths over the weekend of a male student at a Cornell University fraternity house and a female student found in the snow near the Ithaca College campus.

Cornell said George Desdunes, 19, of Brooklyn, a sophomore, was found unconscious on a couch at his fraternity house Friday morning and was taken to the hospital, where he later died. Autopsy results were still pending.

The Sheriff's Office said an Ithaca College freshman, Victoria Cheng, 17, of Spencer, was found dead in the snow behind a house near her college campus Saturday afternoon.

Both deaths remain under investigation, but Lansing said they appear to have been accidental.

***

20% of teachers face layoff due to aid cut

NEW YORK (AP) -- Some New York City schools could lose 20 percent of their current teachers under a layoff scenario released by city officials as part of their campaign to change teacher seniority laws.

The school-by-school breakdown of an estimated 4,675 layoffs shows that 80 percent of the city's approximately 1,600 public schools would be affected. Most schools would lose one to five teachers.

Mayor Michael R. Bloomberg has said that Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's proposed budget, which would cut $1.4 billion in aid to city schools, will leave him with no option but to lay off teachers.

Under the state law that Bloomberg is seeking to overturn, any teacher layoffs would be governed by seniority, with the most recently hired teachers getting the ax. Schools staffed mainly with recent hires could lose 30 to 40 percent of their teachers, and veteran teachers from other schools would replace them.

***

Ex-officer imprisoned for sex with girls

VALHALLA (AP) -- A former New York City policeman has been sentenced to nearly 22 years in prison for taking underage girls across state lines for sex.

Trent Young of Middletown admitted that he had sex with the 14- and 16-year-old girls in his home and his New Jersey martial arts studio.

The prosecutor said Young was sentenced Monday in the prison ward at the Westchester Medical Center, where he is being treated for a terminal illness. Federal Judge Kenneth M. Karas said the crimes outweighed the defendant's medical issues.

Young said he twice took girls to his Iron Tiger studio in West Milford, N.J. In the third case, he drove a girl from Brooklyn through New Jersey, and then to his home.

The nine-year NYPD veteran was arrested in 2007.

***

Snowmobiler dies; hit guardrail, was run over

ST. JOHNSVILLE (AP) -- Authorities said Monday a man died after being thrown from his snowmobile into the path of an oncoming pickup truck.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said James Haak, 50, was riding at 1 a.m. Sunday on a road in his hometown of St. Johnsville, 50 miles west of Albany, when he lost control, hit a guardrail and was hit. Another snowmobiler tried unsuccessfully to wave off the truck driver to avoid the unconscious Haak, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was not ticketed.

Undersheriff Jeffrey Smith said speed and alcohol may have been factors in Haak's crash. The other snowmobiler was ticketed for snowmobiling while intoxicated.