JOSEPH, Joseph Elias

JOSEPH - Joseph Elias Of Eden, entered into rest suddenly, February 25, 2011, beloved husband of Ruby (nee Davis) Joseph; devoted father of Keith (Kimberly) Joseph and Jeffrey (Kelly) Joseph; cherished grandfather of Kayla and Kyle Joseph; loving son of Sadie A. (nee Sfeir) and the late Elias D. Joseph; dear brother of Regina, Gregory (Patricia), Rosemary and Dolores Joseph; fond nephew of Sr. Martha Joseph, SSJ; also survived by relatives and many, many friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave. on Sunday and Monday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John Maron Church, 2040 Wehrle Dr., Williamsville on Tuesday morning at 10:30 o'clock. (Please assemble at church). Interment St. Peter & Paul Cemetery. Mr. Joseph was a retired Erie County Sheriff. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com