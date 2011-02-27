Aloft on a streetcar named courage

World War II was raging on two fronts, and James B. Kane was 18.

That's all it took for him and his buddy James Morgan to hop on a streetcar that ran along Seneca Street in South Buffalo and head downtown. At the military recruiting station in the old post office, they signed up with the Army Air Forces.

When Kane's younger brother, Donald, was old enough, he, too, enlisted but picked the Navy, eventually serving on a minesweeper.

James Kane was a navigator on a B-17 "Flying Fortress," taking part in 30 missions over Europe and twice being forced out of the skies.

The first time was on his seventh mission, Oct. 5, 1944. His B-17, with a nine-member crew, was 26,000 feet above Cologne, Germany, and had just dropped bombs on a sprawling railroad yard.

"We got hit with a lot of flak. We lost one of the engines, and its propeller was windmilling," Kane recalled. "The propeller eventually came off and knocked off 8 or 10 feet of the left wing.

"Then we lost another engine. We'd just left the Continent, and the pilot was trying to turn the plane around to go back to Belgium. The plane just sort of dipped, and we all bailed out, except the pilot."

"My chute opened," Kane added, "and in a second, I watched as the plane crashed and exploded in the North Sea. I counted eight parachutes, including my own. The pilot didn't get out. Of the eight chutes, two survived.

"I was picked up first by an English navy torpedo boat that was patrolling by Dunkirk and had seen the explosion.

"They also picked up the co-pilot. The six others were never found. Two of those six were from this area" -- Sgts. John McGraw of Hamburg and Louis Swanson of Lancaster.

Kane was heartbroken.

"While myself and the co-pilot were recovering down below, the ship patrolled for at least three hours but couldn't find anyone else," said Kane, who has an old black-and-white photograph of the entire crew taken a month before the tragedy. The snapshot is on a bookcase in his home.

After being dropped off in Belgium by the British, he and the co-pilot spent two days there before being transported on an American supply ship back to Southampton, England.

His superiors showed compassion.

"It was called flak leave," Kane said. "We were sent to a rehab up in northern England to give us a chance to recover from the trauma. We were there about a week."

Kane's next mission was Oct. 22. All went smoothly.

But on his 11th mission, Nov. 8, the B-17 incurred heavy damage from flak above Merseburg, Germany.

It was home to an oil refinery and heavily protected.

"When you got word that you were going to Merseburg, you knew you were in trouble," Kane said. "We got hit hard over the target. Two engines were out. We were all alone, just short of Berlin."

Based on his experience of plunging into the North Sea, it was no surprise that Kane encouraged the new pilot to make an emergency landing. The pilot, still wet behind the ears, was debating whether to try to stay aloft and fly over the North Sea, though the plane was sputtering.

"I was able to prevail, and we landed in Belgium," Kane said. "It took us 3 1/2 hours to get to Brussels. We were up against a tremendous head wind.

"The pilot was a West Pointer who later became a general. He and I were both put in for the Distinguished Flying Cross for that mission, and he got it. They reduced it to an Air Medal for me."

Kane, however, was later awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross that cited the North Sea plane crash and other hazardous missions.

The medal arrived when he was out of the service and back in Buffalo at the ripe old age of 20.

"People would look at me when I came home and wonder when I was going to war," Kane said. "I looked like I was about 16."

But he had moved on to college, attending Canisius on the GI Bill. He then went to Georgetown Law School, and the rest is history. He rose in the judicial ranks and served for decades on State Supreme Court, with 14 of those years as the chief administrative judge for the Eighth Judicial District. He and his wife, Marie, raised 10 children.

And, of course, Kane is especially proud of his grand-nephew. Kane's younger brother, Donald, also made it home and raised a big family that would one day see a grandson make it big in the National Hockey League -- Patrick Kane, now 22, a star right winger for the Chicago Blackhawks who scored the winning goal in overtime of Game 6 of the NHL finals last June to give his team the Stanley Cup.

"Patrick Timothy Kane is a phenom," James Kane says.

Donald, the phenom's grandfather, connected with James ever so briefly when they were both in uniform.

"I called my mom to tell her I was in New York City and would be home the next day," James Kane said. "She said Donald was on a ship over at the Brooklyn Navy Yard. I told her, 'I'm getting in a cab and going over.' "

At the Navy Yard, James Kane tracked down his only brother and managed to persuade the ship's commanding officer to give Donald a day off.

The Kanes went out on the town.

"I rented a room for us at the Waldorf-Astoria, and it cost me five bucks," James Kane said. "We went to Times Square to a photo studio and got a portrait of us together."

And if you happen to visit Donald Kane's home in South Buffalo, that 8-by-10 photograph is still on display, as it is at James' home in Orchard Park.

***

>James B. Kane Jr., 86

Hometown: Buffalo

Residence: Orchard Park

Branch: Army Air Forces

Rank: First lieutenant

War zone: Europe

Years of service: Dec. 15, 1942, to June 11, 1945

Most prominent honors: Distinguished Flying Cross, Air Medal with five oak leaf clusters

Specialty: Navigator, B-17 "Flying Fortress" bomber