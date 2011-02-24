Meatloaf reheated

It has been nearly 36 years since Marvin Lee Aday teamed with songwriter Jim Steinman and production wunderkind Todd Rundgren to craft the immaculately bloated "Bat Out of Hell" album.

But really, what has changed? The uber-success of Green Day's faux rock-operas and the rampant dominance of "Glee" suggest that the dramatic, overblown and "show-tuney" are hardly the sole purview of the past. Nor has the overcooked ballad, a la "Two Out of Three Ain't Bad," been kicked to the curb. Everyone from Celine Dion to Christina Aguilera to Beyonce has tapped into that particular platinum-coated vein.

So Aday -- known to all and sundry as Meatloaf -- is no less "in style" today than he was in 1977, the very year punk rock was rearing its unwashed and slightly dazed head above the hue and cry of stadium rock and corporate pop. "Paradise by the Dashboard Light" wasn't exactly the Clash, was it?

"Bat Out of Hell" remains a ridiculous masterpiece, and if Meatloaf and Co. have been less than prolific -- a mere seven studio albums over 30-plus years -- there are many among us who still get a charge out of hearing the big man sing the big hits on a big stage with an even bigger production.

That's what will be happening tonight at the Seneca Niagara Casino Events center, beginning at 8 p.m. Tickets for this stop on Meatloaf's "Hang Cool Tour" are available through Ticketmaster.com.

-- Jeff Miers