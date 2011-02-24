Bulls stumble once again at Kent State

The University at Buffalo has never won at the M.A.R. Center. While the Bulls' trip to Kent State on Thursday night started well, the streak continued in a 72-69 loss.

UB was unable to sustain a strong first half, falling to 16-10 overall and 7-6 in the Mid-American Conference.

For the Bulls, Zach Filzen scored 17 points and Javon McCrea added 15 on 7-of-14 shooting. UB struggled at the foul line, converting just 6 of its 14 attempts. With the game on the line late, UB couldn't top the MAC's top team.

With 12 seconds left, Byron Mulkey pulled UB within one, 70-69, on a layup. Randal Holt made a pair of free throws for Kent State (19-9, 10-3) with eight seconds to go. Then Mulkey missed a potential game-tying three-pointer with a second left.

Carlton Guyton scored 19 points for the Golden Flashes as Justin Greene added 15. Kent State, which entered the game first in the conference, is historically dominant at home. During the past four years, the Golden Flashes are 54-6 at their own house.

For a while, it appeared UB was primed to buck that trend. The Bulls took command of the game early on with a 43-33 lead at halftime. UB led by as much as 13 after Mitchell Watt's two jumpers.

Then, right out of the gates in the second, Kent State ensured it wouldn't wither away. With 17:25 left, the Golden Flashes had cut the deficit to two and it was back and forth the rest of the way. UB, which ranks fourth in field-goal percentage nationally (49 percent), shot six points below its average.

The road swing continues in Ohio with a game at Akron on Saturday night.