Soroka stands alone as Daemen record breaker

There are milestones and then there rare accomplishments.

Count the 2,000-1,000 club among the unusual marks in the record book. And add Sarah Soroka to that list.

This season, the senior from East Aurora scored her 2,000th career point and grabbed her 1,000th rebound for Daemen College. Soroka is the only player, male or female, at Daemen to achieve those numbers.

While the record is an honor for Soroka, there are more important things on her mind right now. Like winning.

"It's definitely an accomplishment," Soroka said. "I feel very blessed and happy to have this opportunity but as a team, our main goal is to go to nationals and hopefully win nationals so that's what we're focusing on right now. That's the main goal."

The Wildcats, who are perennial players on the NAIA Division II women's basketball scene, have put together an impressive season and are poised for a playoff run.

Ranked 10th in the country, their highest ranking ever, the Wildcats (23-6) earned a first-round bye in their American Mideast Conference tournament. They will host the winner of tonight's Cedarville-Mount Vernon Nazarene game at 2 p.m. Saturday in the conference semifinals in Pittsburgh.

For Soroka, the success this season has been a team effort.

"Unlike other teams I've been on or in previous years, our team chemistry is really good," Soroka said. "This year, everyone has come together. Everyone complements each other so that helps a lot. It just came natural. All of us get along so well even off the court. No one is separate. We're just all one team."

According to last week's NAIA Division II release, Soroka led the country in scoring (24 ppg) while averaging 9.2 rebounds a game. The 6-foot-1 forward has made 41 three-pointers this season, making her difficult for traditional post players to guard.

"She's very versatile," Daemen coach Dave Skolen said. "Teams the second half of the year have been double-teaming her constantly, but she's still scoring a lot because she can score in so many different ways."

Daemen's top-10 ranking makes a good case for the Wildcats to qualify for the 32-team NAIA championship field even if it fails to secure their conference's automatic berth. The national tournament will be March 9-15 in Sioux City, Iowa. The good news for Daemen? They already played the No. 1 team in the country, Davenport (Mich.), losing, 104-95 in overtime on Dec. 19.

"We played a lot of top teams," Skolen said. "We know that we can play with anybody so if we get [to the national tournament] we're confident we can beat anybody. We're in a good spot, but we still have to get there first."

Division III: The Medaille men's and women's teams will have a more difficult route to return to the NCAA tournament this year after the Mavericks teams dropped their final regular season games at LaRoche on Saturday.

The men's team dropped to the No. 3 seed in the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference standings and will host No. 6 Pitt-Bradford in a quarterfinal game at 7 p.m. tonight.

The Mavs finished the regular season with a 15-3 conference mark and 19-5 overall with their last loss snapping a 10-game winning streak.

While five seniors have led the way for Medaille this season, it's been the development of a unique team chemistry and contributions from role players which have helped the Mavs stay near the top of the AMCC as they defend their tournament title and look to gain their third straight automatic NCAA berth.

"This team has its own identity and it's different from last year," Medaille coach Mike MacDonald said. "They've bought into the notion that nobody does it alone. They lean on each other and they understand we need everybody doing what they do best in order for us to win."

Three players are averaging double figures for Medaille, led by senior Ron Malicki (Pioneer) with 15.8 ppg along with senior Ricky Reed (13.5) and senior Joe Mogavero (Kenmore West, 11.1 ppg, 9.1 rpg).

The Medaille women's team dropped to the No. 2 seed for the AMCC playoffs at 16-2 in conference play and 21-3 overall. The Lady Mavericks, ranked No. 20 in the D3hoops.com poll and No. 19 in the USA Today/ESPN coaches poll, earned a first-round bye but must win on the road as top-seeded LaRoche hosts the conference Final Four.

Medaille will play the winner of the quarterfinal game at 8 p.m. on Friday in Pittsburgh.

"We have been a team that has overcome obstacles all year long," Medaille coach Pete Lonergan said. "It's been one of those years where it's even difficult to practice sometimes because of class schedules and depleted forces with injuries. The seniors have done a great job of keeping everyone's heads focused and in the game. It's been a total team effort and a different person has risen to the occasion in every game."

The Medaille women have made four NCAA appearances in the last five years.

Meanwhile, the Buffalo State men's team heads into the State University of New York Athletic Conference playoffs on an eight-game winning streak. The Bengals (18-6) finished second in the conference and host No. 7 Cortland in a quarterfinal at 7 tonight.

Buffalo State has not won a playoff game since winning the 2003 championship game, 73-40, over New Paltz. Jake Simmons leads Buffalo State and the conference with a 19.7 points per game and broke his own single-season school record for three-pointers with 71.

The Bengal women will play at Cortland tonight in the SUNYAC playoffs.

