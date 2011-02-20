SWORDS, Rita (Pandolfi)

February 19, 2011, age 83, beloved wife of 61 years of Frederick P. Swords; dear mother of Michael (Elaine) Swords, Joseph (Susan) Swords, Joanna Swords, Mary Ann Swords and the late Julie Ann Swords; loving grandmother of Gregory Swords; sister of Julia Pandolfi and the late Marian Sciortino, Vincent Pandolfi and Anthony Pandolfi; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends Tuesday 4:00 to 8:00 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (corner Parker). Funeral services will be held Wednesday morning at a time and place to be announced. Family and friends invited. Share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com