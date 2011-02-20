HOFMAR, Joyce M. (Campbell)

HOFMAR - Joyce M. (Campbell)

February 18, 2011, beloved wife of the late Donald B. Hofmar; loving mother of Laura A. Hofmar and Gail (Dr. James A. Glennon Jr.) Hofmar; loving grandmother of Jacob B. Hofmar-Glennon and Hayley G. Hofmar-Glennon. A Memorial Service will be held at a furture day and time to be announced at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1080 Main St. where memorials may be made in lieu of flowers. Arrangements by the DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences at TheDietrichFuneralHome.com