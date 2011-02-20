A liberator of others in segregated Army era

Being black and young in Alabama some seven decades ago did not translate into many work opportunities.

Paul Woods spent his teenage years shoeing horses and milking cows by hand on his uncle's farm. But he wanted more out of life, so he joined the Army to learn a trade and see the world.

That was in June 1941. Six months later, the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor, and the 18-year-old Woods was destined for an extensive tour of the Pacific, though he would view it from a perspective he had never imagined.

Woods served in what then was a segregated Army.

The first stop for him and his fellow members of an all-black unit in the Quartermaster Corps was Australia, where they were given lodging at a racetrack in Sydney.

"They told us Seabiscuit had run there, but we didn't know too much about racehorses," said Woods, who was put to work driving a truck delivering ammunition.

"Anything that would kill, we delivered it. We delivered to airfields and to the small PT boats that were quick on the water," said Woods, who eventually left Australia in 1944 to help liberate New Guinea from the Japanese.

After that, it was on to the island of Luzon for the battle of the liberation of the Philippines, particularly the capital city of Manila.

Woods was on one of many invading boats. For safety, there was a rule that each landing craft keep a distance of about 100 feet from any other.

"If one of the LST-990 boats got hit by the enemy, it could take out another boat if it was too close," Woods said. "So we kept our distance; that way you'd only lose one crew of 50."

To provide overhead cover from Japanese warplanes, a massive smoke screen was generated by some of the boats in the invading flotilla.

"The Japanese were in their planes, but they couldn't see us. We were under a smoke screen for three days," Woods said. "You could hear the planes above us. They did drop bombs and got a few of our boats."

When the ocean tide finally receded enough for the boats to unload troops, trucks and ammunition on the beachheads, Woods said, the fight began in earnest.

"All hell broke loose. The Japanese were dug in, and the infantry under Gen. Douglas MacArthur had to dig them out. But before that happened, Navy warships were shelling the hills for two days."

During those approximately 48 hours, Woods and thousands of other troops were stuck on the beach.

"We took care of the sick and wounded," he said. "Then when the Navy got done shelling, the infantry moved, and we moved up delivering ammunition to them."

At times, Woods and other quartermaster personnel on the supply line came under direct enemy fire and had to fend for themselves. Ultimately, American firepower proved too great for the Japanese, and the Philippines were liberated.

Woods said his three Bronze Stars were the result of his battlefield actions during that liberation.

"You needed good nerve and bravery," Woods said, adding that many soldiers suffered shell shock from the intensity of the battles.

"Some of the soldiers lost their minds," Woods recalled. "Coming home, I saw maybe three soldiers jump overboard. They didn't know what they were doing. I felt sorry for their families."

But his war experiences were not all horrible. While on Luzon, he remembered being amazed at how the farmers planted their rice paddies.

"They'd tie eight [water buffaloes] together and walk them around in a circle," he said, "and their hooves would cultivate the field, and they'd plant the rice behind them."

As a schoolboy, Woods recalled, he had seen pictures of this in textbooks and never imagined that he would see it in person.

So, in a way, he did get to see some of the wonders of the world.

After returning to civilian life, he arrived in Buffalo in 1953 as a husband and father of three children to visit his wife's cousin. Unexpectedly, he was offered a job at Bethlehem Steel, where he worked for 31 years before being forced into early retirement because the plant closed.

He and his wife, Mary, raised a total of 14 children, including four sets of twins. Now a widower, Woods says he spends his time "just taking it easy."

Some might disagree.

He is helping to raise three great-grandchildren and caring for his son Vincent, a disabled Buffalo firefighter injured in the line of duty several years ago.

The World War II veteran also spends time reflecting on his place in history as an African-American soldier.

"A bullet knows no race, rank or status," he says. " We were all brothers on the battlefield."

Woods adds that he is proud of the journey his country has made.

"I've seen my country go from segregation to integration to now having a black president in my lifetime," he said.

Sunday, though, Woods was the center of attention as his family gathered in Buffalo to celebrate his 88th birthday. His military service figured into the gathering in a big way, with proclamations from dignitaries including Erie County Executive Chris Collins and Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown.

> Paul Woods, 88

Hometown: Bazemore, Ala.

Residence: Angola

Branch: Army

Rank: Private first class

War zone: Pacific

Years of service: 1941-45

Most prominent honors: Three Bronze Stars, Philippine Liberation Medal

Specialty: Truck driver, 29th Regiment, Quartermaster Corps