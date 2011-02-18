Running notebook: Nice while it lasts

Nobody said being a race director in February was easy.

For instance ...

Last week featured two well-attended races, the Lockport Y-10 and the Dash for the Dome. It was under 30 degrees, the wind was blowing hard off the lake, and flurries were in the air. It was tough sledding over 3.1 miles, let alone 10. But that's what runners faced, and a few, no doubt, decided to stay home under the electric blanket.

Then, a few days later, the warming trend arrived. Runners returned to the streets in large numbers, and the parks were crowded.

Sure enough, the cold weather was scheduled to return early Saturday morning. It won't be bone-chilling, but it won't be shorts weather for most either. But at least much of the snowpack is gone.

Here's the weekend calendar, courtesy of buffalorunners.com:

* Sprague Brook Scramble Snowshoe Race, 2.5 miles, Sprague Brook Park in Glenwood, Sunday at 10 a.m., 574-0888.

* Canisius Chilly Challenge, 5K, 1180 Delaware Ave. in Buffalo, Sunday at noon, 675-9403.

* Rangus Run, 5K, 12861 Route 438 in Irving, Monday at 10:30 a.m., 532-9225.

--- Budd Bailey