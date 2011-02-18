AXELROD, Rose

AXELROD - Rose February 17, 2011, wife of the late Abraham Axelrod; mother of David (Lisa) Axelrod of Connecticut; also survived by nieces and nephews. Graveside service will be held at Beth David Cemetery (Pine Ridge Rd) Friday at 2 PM. No prior visitation. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make donations to a charity of their choice. Arrangements by AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC. Family guestbook available at amherstmemorialchapel.com