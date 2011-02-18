Police say hit-and-run victim was jaywalking on Seneca St.

A Buffalo woman injured late Thursday afternoon in a hit-and-run incident in South Buffalo was jaywalking when she was hit by a vehicle driven by a 69-year-old Town of Tonawanda woman, Buffalo police sources reported Friday.

Anna Grady, 59, was upgraded from critical to fair condition Friday in Erie County Medical Center, a day after being struck at about 5 p.m. on Seneca Street between Duerstein Street and Warren Spahn Way by a Saab SUV driven by Josephine Zenosky.

Members of the Buffalo Police Accident Investigation Unit continued the investigation. However, law enforcement sources said Grady was crossing the street outside of a designated crosswalk and against the traffic light when she was hit.

Grady was two steps from the curb on the east side of Seneca Street. Zenosky, according to witnesses and police, was traveling north on Seneca when she appeared to proceed around a car turning left onto St. John's Parkside and struck Grady.

The impact sent Grady airborne about 20 feet before she came to rest, pinned beneath a pickup stopped at a stop sign on Duerstein, waiting to turn onto Seneca. Buffalo firefighters freed Grady, and she was taken to ECMC.

Witnesses, who said Zenosky briefly paused at the scene before continuing north on Seneca Street, provided the license plate number to police.

Buffalo police officers found Zenosky's SUV a short time later, about a half-mile away, in front of 2022 Seneca. Zenosky contacted police by telephone within the hour, police said.

No charges had been filed as of late Friday. Authorities said they are continuing to look "at all aspects of the investigation."

Police downplayed suggestions that Zenosky was receiving special treatment because of connections to law enforcement. She is the mother of a Town of Tonawanda police officer and sister of retired Town of Tonawanda Police Chief Samuel M. Palmiere.

Police sources pointed out that -- based on witness accounts -- when Grady was struck, Zenosky's vehicle:

Obeyed the traffic light as she passed through the intersection at Seneca and Warren Spahn Way,

Was traveling within the 30 mph speed limit and,

Was in a designated lane of traffic.

The remaining question for investigators, however, is whether Zenosky knew she struck and injured Grady. Damage to her Saab included a broken front headlight, dented fender and hood.

State Vehicle and Traffic Law requires motorists to stop and present a driver's license and insurance information to an injured party and police when they "know or have cause to know that personal injury has been caused to another person."

Meanwhile, Grady finds herself on the other side of a vehicle-injury crash.

State records show she served one to three years in prison for vehicular assault in connection with a June 2003 injury-crash at Clinton and Adams streets. Grady, who was then behind the wheel of a 1986 Lincoln Town Car, also was convicted of felony DWI in that case.

