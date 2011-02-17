States must carry out health reform, feds say

The Justice Department asked a federal judge in Florida on Thursday to tell states that they must continue to carry out the Obama administration's health care overhaul despite the judge's ruling that the law is unconstitutional.

In a motion to clarify, administration attorneys asked U.S. District Judge Roger Vinson to make clear that states cannot ignore the new health care law while his ruling is being appealed.

At stake, according to the government's motion, are provisions of the new law that would create chaos if ignored by the states.

Those provisions include 2011 changes in Medicare payment rates. Delaying those changes "could cause major delays and errors in the payment of the roughly 100 million Medicare claims processed each month," the motion states.

Florida and 25 other states filed the lawsuit that said Congress exceeded its authority by requiring all citizens to purchase health insurance or face tax penalties.

Vinson agreed, ruling on Jan. 31 that President Obama's entire health care overhaul law is unconstitutional. The broad challenge seems certain to be resolved only by the Supreme Court.

Vinson declared the law "a plain case of judicial overreaching." Some states, citing the ruling, have refused to implement the health care law.

For example, earlier Thursday in Alaska, Gov. Sean Parnell said he would not carry out the new law because Vinson had ruled it unconstitutional.

"The state of Alaska will not pursue unlawful activity to implement a federal health care regime that has been declared unconstitutional by a federal court," Parnell told the Juneau Chamber of Commerce, to applause.

Parnell said the state would pursue lawful, market-based solutions of its own. That includes planning for a health insurance exchange, meant to offer a choice of health plans, without the "shiny but poisonous apple" of federal dollars and mandates "that create federal dependency and control."

A spokeswoman for Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi said Vinson's ruling means that the states need not move forward with the health overhaul.

Vinson "clearly stated" that the order equaled an injunction, Jennifer Meale said in an e-mailed statement. An injunction legally halts or forbids something.

But in its filing, the Justice Department said the opposite.

Even though Vinson declared the law unconstitutional, all states in the lawsuit already have an obligation to comply with all the provisions of the Affordable Care Act while the case is being appealed, Justice Department lawyers argued.