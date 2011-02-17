AROUND THE NATION

> DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

U.S. trying to deter U.N. vote on Israel

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Stuck in a diplomatic bind, the Obama administration scrambled Thursday to avert a difficult U.N. Security Council vote on a Palestinian-backed resolution condemning Israeli settlements. President Obama raised the subject in a call with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas after other attempts to sway him failed.

Though Israel's closest ally, the United States, nonetheless, has opposed new settlements, saying they impede peace between Israel and the Palestinians. But the United States also does not want the Security Council taking up the issue, arguing it would complicate peace negotiations.

Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton said that the Security Council vote planned today would be counterproductive.

The vote places the Obama administration in a predicament. A U.S. veto would place Obama at odds with the Palestinians and its supporters in the Arab world; abstaining from the vote would anger Israelis. At the White House, spokesman Jay Carney said he would not speculate on what action the administration planned to take.

-----

> OHIO

Neo-Nazi executed for campus slayings

LUCASVILLE, Ohio (AP) -- Ohio executed a neo-Nazi Thursday who shot two men and a teen to death at Cleveland State University more than a quarter-century ago in a shooting spree that targeted blacks.

Frank Spisak, who read Bible verses in German for a final statement, was pronounced dead at 10:34 a.m. after an injection of sodium thiopental at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility.

Spisak, 59, blamed the 1982 shootings on a hatred of gays, blacks and Jews and on a mental illness related to sexual identity confusion.