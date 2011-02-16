State plans review of contract at Canal Side

The Cuomo administration is going to take a second look at the deal that granted Benderson Development exclusive rights to develop 20 acres of Canal Side in the face of inquiries from The Buffalo News about the process used by local economic development officials to award that work.

The Erie Harbor Canal Development Corp. granted Benderson the development rights in October 2007 in a nonbinding agreement after a selection process that stopped short of what's usually required under state procurement requirements.

Development corporation officials maintain the selection didn't require a "request for proposals" process typically used to meet state requirements.

But the agency and Benderson have been negotiating a binding successor agreement that would solidify the company's position as sole developer of three blocks of Canal Side that include the site of the demolished Memorial Auditorium, the abandoned Donovan State Office Building and the so-called Webster Block, now used as a parking lot across the street from HSBC Arena.

Cuomo administration officials, when pressed by The News on whether those development rights should be the subject of the open, competitive process proscribed by state procurement rules, responded by saying they will review the Benderson agreement.

"This is what a new administration does, it comes in and takes a look at past arrangements," said Warner Johnston, spokesman for the Empire State Development Corp., the state's primary economic development agency.

Johnston added that the review isn't a sign that Empire State Development necessarily thinks there's a problem with Benderson's initial selection in 2007 or the successor agreement being negotiated. But, with a change in governors, agency leadership and the scope of the project, Benderson's arrangement warrants a review, Johnston said.

At issue is the propriety of allowing a nonbinding agreement involving a developer selected outside state procurement rules to morph into a binding contract under circumstances that may require an "RFP" process, now that circumstances have changed.

Also at issue is the changing scope of the project.

When Benderson was brought on board, Canal Side was envisioned as a largely retail project anchored by Bass Pro, which played to Benderson's strengths. Bass Pro pulled out of the project last July, and the development mix could end up with a heavier emphasis on office than retail, including the construction of a campus to house HSBC Bank.

Several players in the Canal Side project praised the state's decision to review Benderson's agreement.

"Having been the apparent low bidder for the public infrastructure components and having seen those bids thrown out when the scope changed, we certainly think it makes sense for them to take a step back and look at the whole project, including procurements," said Kevin Schuler, senior vice president of L.P. Ciminelli Inc., the region's largest construction firm.

Kevin Connor, co-director of the Public Accountability Initiative, a research and watchdog organization that has frequently criticized the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp., termed the state review "a positive step." He said the selection process needs to be "open, inclusive and transparent," and said the development corporation "hasn't satisfied those requirement when it comes to Benderson."

Larry Quinn, an outgoing member of the development agency's governing board who played a central role in the selection of Benderson as project developer in 2007, insisted that everything has been done on the up and up and that not sticking with Benderson would be a big mistake.

"At this stage of the game, after Benderson has put in all this work, it would just be a travesty for someone to pull the rug from under them," Quinn said.

Benderson executives failed to return telephone calls seeking their comment.

The company, with roots in Buffalo although now headquartered in Florida, is one of the nation's largest retail developers. It has been involved in efforts to develop the inner harbor since at least the 1990s, when it teamed with Cordish Co. to develop plans for the inner harbor.

The state made a deal with Bass Pro in late 2004 that granted the company development rights to much of the inner harbor. The state subsequently established the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp. to oversee the project.

"It became very clear early on that Bass Pro didn't have the inclination or the capacity to develop the parcels. They wanted a development partner to work with," Quinn said.

That's when Quinn canvassed and interviewed developers. He acknowledged he did not use an RFP process, but said one was not required because development rights already had been awarded to Bass Pro by the state and Benderson was simply partnering with the retailer.

"We talked to four or five companies and ultimately there was a comfort level with Benderson," Quinn said. "They had unbelievable retail contacts and unbelievable amounts of cash."

Quinn and his board sealed the deal by entering into a non-binding agreement that allowed either party to walk away at a moment's notice. The agreement gave Benderson the right to acquire development sites at a nominal cost and $4 million of public funds to help "premier tenants" to compliment Bass Pro. Benderson would be responsible for securing tenants and covering construction costs.

Progress on Canal Side slowed because Bass Pro failed to seal the deal for a store. Last summer, Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo, gave Bass Pro a deadline for committing to the project. The company responded by walking away from the deal.

At about the same time, HSBC Bank let it be known that it was interested in relocating its Buffalo offices to a new office building in Canal Side.

Over the past several months, the Canal Side development corporation and Benderson initiated negotiations to solidify the nonbinding agreement. Jordan Levy, chairman of Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp., told The News two weeks ago that he expected talks to wrap up negotiations within a week in anticipation of a vote on the contract in March by the development corporation's governing board.

Levy said the successor contract "is not much different" than the original nonbinding agreement. Speaking of Benderson, he said "they're going to be the master developer."

While Benderson would retain rights to the three blocks east of Main Street, he said it would not control the so-called "historic district" west of Main.

