LuVenia Brooks Walker, churchwoman, volunteer ; March 25, 1926 -- Jan. 26, 2011

LuVenia Carol Brooks Walker, active in community and church work, died Wednesday. She was 84.

Born LuVenia Carol Morrow, the youngest of 13, in Clarksville, Tenn., she moved to Buffalo after marrying her first husband, George W. Brooks. They had two daughters, Nancy, who died in 1992, and Carol, and worshipped at First Shiloh Baptist Church, where Mrs. Brooks taught Sunday school.

In 1964, she became an outreach worker in housing projects under a program developed by the state Office of Children and Family Services.

Mrs. Brooks was also a Brownie leader and PTA president at School 6 for a number of years. She enjoyed listening to jazz and was a seamstress and beautician.

In the early 1970s, after the death of her husband, Mrs. Brooks met and married Charles L. Walker and moved to East Orange, N.J., where she again taught Sunday school and sang in the senior choir. Now Mrs. Walker, she became a teacher and director of the TLC Daycare Center. She was later honored by the City of East Orange for her community endeavors.

After the death of her husband, Mrs. Walker moved back to Buffalo, where she joined Humboldt Baptist Church.

Survivors include two daughters, Carol Bridget Melson and Michele; a son, Craig; and a brother, Will Morrow Jr.

Services will be at 11 a.m. today in Humboldt Parkway Baptist Church, 790 Humboldt Parkway.

