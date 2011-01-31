Health Notes

Journal of Healing, a support group for individuals affected by self-harm, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in Englewood Recovery Center, 66 Englewood Ave. For information, contact 835-1919 or www.restoration-societyinc.org.

Another Journal of Healing session will be held at 10 a.m. Monday in Empowerment Academy, second floor, 327 Elm St. For information, contact 884-5216 or www.restoration-societyinc.org.

***

"Financial Fitness: Why Funeral Pre-Planning Makes Sense" will be offered at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Schofield Residence Nursing Facility, 3333 Elmwood Ave., Town of Tonawanda. A funeral home representative and an elder law attorney will discuss why preplanning your funeral makes good financial and emotional sense. The presentation also will cover prepaying funeral expenses as part of a Medicaid spend-down. An elder law attorney will answer questions. To register, call 995-3851.

***

Pet Heaven Funeral Home, 3614 N. Buffalo Road, Orchard Park, will host a pet-loss support group meeting at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Call 662-5677 for information

***

Pink Ladies Breast Cancer support group will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the Steven Piver Center for Women's Health & Wellness, Sisters Hospital, 2157 Main St. Alexandra Spencer will talk about "Reducing Stress: Decreasing Your Risk for Illness." Call 862-1624 for information.

***

The Breast Cancer Network of Western New York will hold an educational meeting at 6 p.m. next Tuesday in its Bella Moglie building, 3297 Walden Ave., Depew. Jo L.Freudenheim will speak about "Nutrition, Vitamin D and Dietary Supplements." A support group will follow at 8.

For reservations call Georgeia at 674-8683. For information, contact Sharon Feraci at 861-3038.

***

Support groups and phone numbers to call for information include: grief, for adults coping with the pain of the sudden, traumatic death of a loved one, 6 p.m. today, S-6 Meeting Room, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, 621 10th St., 278-4604 or 433-3780; Gam-Anon, for family and friends of gamblers, 7 p.m. Thursday, Weinberg Campus, 2700 N. Forest Road, Amherst, 254-4941; Reformers Unanimous faith-based addictions program, 7 p.m. Friday, Hedstrom Baptist Church, 55 Losson Road, Cheektowaga. 818-1012; Alcoholics Anonymous First Step, 8 p.m. Friday, auditorium, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, Niagara Falls, 278-4569; Alcoholics Anonymous International Group, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, 278-4569; Narcotics Anonymous, 5 p.m. Sunday, Memorial Medical Center Auditorium, 278-4569; Southtowns Osteoporosis, Alexandra Spencer will talk about "Reducing Stress: Decreasing Your Risk for Illness," 7 p.m. next Tuesday, Westwood Village/ElderWood Home, 580 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca, 862-2663.