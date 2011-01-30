HAMAM, Karen A.

and Theresa Marinello; sister of Martha Mae Ellerington, Patricia (Jim) Hines; loving grandmother of Melbina Brown, Nicholas and Alexander Kucharski. She is also survived by many loving friends; sister of the late Henrietta "Hank " Hamam. The family will be present on Monday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the RHONEY FUNERAL HOME, LEWISTON, Cayuga and So. Ninth Streets, where funeral services will be held Tuesday at 12:30 PM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Peter's Church, Lewiston, NY, at 1 PM with Rev. Sebastian C. Pierro officiating. Visit www.rhoneyfuneralhome.com for guest register.