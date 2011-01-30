STEWART, John A. "Jack"

Suddenly, at age 61, January 25, 2011. Preceded in death by his parents; John H. and Helen (Skrok) Stewart; father of Kelly (Brett) Lucas and Ronald; brother of Suzanne (David W.)

Neubauer, NC; grandfather of Kelsey, Hayley and Jacob Lucas; uncle of David D. Neubauer. Family and friends are invited to commemorate "Jack's" life on Tuesday, February 1, 2011 from 4:00-8:00 PM at the KEVIN M. MASON FUNERAL HOME, 154 Weimar St. (at Casimir St.). Jack's funeral service will be celebrated during calling hours at 5:00 PM followed by a Marine Corp.

Military Service at 7:00 PM.