POLINSKI, Mary Ann (Buyea)

January 27, 2011, beloved wife of Brounalin J.; dear mother of Jennifer (Edward) Collver, Jade (James) Lewandowski, Jeorganna (Andrew) Lennox and Jonathan (Lisa) Polinski; loving grandmother of ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; sister of the late Robert Buyea. Funeral from the PACER FUNERAL HOME INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., (two blocks east of Dick Rd.) Monday 9 AM and Our Lady Help of Christians Chapel 9:30. Visitation Sunday 4-8 PM. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo Inc. Condolences www.pacerfuneralhome.com