LOCAL NEWS BRIEFS

Stomach virus sidelines BPO performance by pianist

A stomach virus has sidelined superstar pianist Lang Lang, who will not be performing tonight in Kleinhans Music Hall, the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra announced Friday evening.

Instead, he will perform with the orchestra on an as-yet-undetermined date in July. All tickets for today's canceled performance will be honored at that time.

The tickets also can be used for tonight's 8 o'clock concert featuring conductor JoAnn Falletta and the BPO.

Columbia Artist Management released a statement saying the Chinese artist regrets not being able to perform this weekend.

"He is resting and being provided with medication as to his doctor's recommendation," the statement said.

JCC project in Jamestown requires OK from Legislature

LITTLE VALLEY -- Cattaraugus County legislators will consider approving a $1.6 million capital project for Jamestown Community College's Jamestown campus, with no Cattaraugus County money involved.

In a resolution released Friday by the county, Legislator James J. Snyder, R-Olean, is sponsoring a measure that requires county approval by all local governments that have appointees to the JCC Board of Trustees.

Snyder explained the project consists of two phases: acquisition of property adjacent to the Jamestown campus and renovation of the Carnahan Building on that campus.

The JCC board of trustees has approved the projects.

Funding will include 50 percent from the state, and one quarter each from JCC and Chautauqua County.

The resolution will be considered at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday by the Finance Committee. If approved, it will go before the entire legislature for a vote Feb. 9.

Second NEXUS lane opens in Fort Erie for pass users

Drivers headed to Canada will now have a second lane reserved for NEXUS pass users at the Peace Bridge plaza in Fort Erie, Ont.

The equipment for the additional NEXUS lane was installed in inspection lane 2, beside the existing NEXUS lane.

It'll be open to NEXUS pass users during busy commuter periods, such as after Buffalo Sabres games and traffic related to the Lake Erie summer cottage season.

The original dedicated NEXUS lane remains open during regular hours.

"Locating another NEXUS lane at the Peace Bridge is a welcome enhancement and certainly improves our ability to facilitate frequent travel between Canada and the United States," said Ken Schoetz, chairman of the Peace Bridge Authority, formally known as the Buffalo and Fort Erie Public Bridge Authority.

The NEXUS program, jointly administered by the Canada Border Services Agency and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, allows expedited processing for low-risk, pre-approved travelers.

The Peace Bridge is the busiest NEXUS corridor in the region, with nearly 300,000 expedited crossings per year.