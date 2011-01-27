Spend the night ; With a good crowd and low prices, there's no need to 'hop' out of Frizzy's

Among the particularly original Allentown scene, Frizzy's Bar and Grill offers a unique character that makes it just different enough to fit right in. With such a random assortment of bars in the neighborhood allowing for some stiff competition, Frizzy's has been able to find its niche and hold its own.

A night out with the guys was just what I needed, so Sean, Chris and I headed to Frizzy's to take advantage of its Thursday night two-for-one Molson special. Since we arrived before 9 p.m., we were pleasantly surprised that the bar also offered a weekday happy hour special from 4 to 9 p.m. with Labatt bottles for $2.75. We grabbed a round and sat at one of the tables in the front room.

The interior of Frizzy's looks almost medieval, with wagon-wheel chandeliers, an enormous fireplace and pitched beam ceilings, but it has an eclectic feel thanks to the assorted collectibles decorating the walls. The large bar area has two big, flat-screen televisions and there is a spacious back room for those who want a quieter setting. Seating is in booths or tables and chairs, but there is significant room, so as to not crowd the bar.

I knew that it was going to be a good night when I was met with a bubble hockey table the second I walked in the door. There are also pool tables, darts and video arcade machines -- enough to keep you busy all night. We were tipped off to the best feature of the bar by a collection of pictures on the wall -- an old photo booth in the back room ($3)! This has got to be the only bar in Buffalo that has a photo booth and a bubble hockey table, at least as far as I know.

When we first walked in, we doubled the number of people at the bar. We decided that we would stay for a round or two and make our way down to either Hardware or the new Duke's to find a livelier scene. Before we could finish our first round, the place filled up. With it nearly three people deep at the bar and realizing that it was 9 p.m., I expected a wait for our next round, as there was only one bartender. Surprisingly, I had no trouble getting my order. The bartender, also named Sean, had no problem keeping up with the steady flow of customers.

Even with a crowd, the bar never got too rowdy. The music was loud enough for you to know it was playing, but you could still hold a conversation and be able to talk the next day. With so many drink options, I didn't think it was going to be hard to meet the $15 minimum credit tab, but as the empties piled up, we realized that it was going to be a good, cheap night.

As the night flew by, we realized there was no need to head to any other bar. The place had livened up, drinks were cheap and the music was good. We stuck to bottles of Labatt and Molson most of the night, but finished with a shot of Jack Daniel's with the bartender ($3.50). With well over 20 bottled options (most priced between $3.50 and $4), $3 to $4 shots, and wine for $6.50, I knew that I'd be going back soon.

Frizzy's is the kind of bar where you could have a night on a budget, where you could either start your night or spend your night. It delivers an all-around great bar experience.

***

Frizzy's Bar and Grill

140 Allen St.; 883-5077

Scene: Relaxed atmosphere with plenty of bar activities.

Drinks: $3.50 to $4 bottles, $3 to $4 drafts, $6.50 wine, and a wide variety of liquor; $3 to $4 shots.

Patrons: Bohemian twentysomethings made up the majority of the crowd.

Specials: Happy hour runs from 4 to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday with $2.75 Labatt bottles; Tuesday nights from 9 on offer $2.75 Labatt bottles, and Thursday from 9 p.m. on has two-for-one Molsons.