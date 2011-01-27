OUT TO EAT / Great dishes, drinks and people

Best of both worlds

Hungry people who can't decide between two of Buffalo's favorite comfort foods -- pizza and beef on weck -- can avoid the dilemma by ordering Beef on Weck Pizza.

One of the specialties at Pizza Junction (1265 Erie Ave., North Tonawanda, 692-6366), the beefy pie has been on the restaurant's menu for about five years, said manager Ryan Fleckenstein.

It starts with a homemade horseradish cream sauce spread over the crust. Next comes slow-cooked top round of beef, chopped into morsels. Then it's crowned with tomatoes and cheddar jack.

To mimic the distinctive weck roll, the pie's crust is topped with kosher salt and caraway seeds. A large weighs in at $22.85.

"A lot of people were kind of intrigued by it at first, curious what a beef on weck pizza could be like," Fleckenstein said.

Since the restaurant was praised by Guy Fieri on the Food Network's "Drive-Ins, Diners and Dives," orders have come in steadily -- not just from North Tonawanda, but from Las Vegas, Arizona and California. There are a lot of ex-Buffalonians out there.

"We have people e-mailing us to ship it to them, all the time," he said.

***

Pop the cork

A new Niagara County winery is celebrating its grand opening Saturday.

Black Willow Winery, 5565 West Lake Road in Burt, is operated by Cindy West-Chamberlain and Michael Chamberlain. They'll be offering guests samples of their wines, hors d'oeuvres and live jazz from noon to 5 p.m.

Thinking of attending? RSVP at 439-1982. More information at blackwillowwinery.com.

***

Tasty college courses

Reservations are being accepted for Niagara University's student chef dinners: two appetizers, entree, dessert and beverage for $18.

The dinners are at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 3 and 17, and March 10, 24 and 31. They're held in St. Vincent's Hall on the Lewiston campus.

For reservations, call 286-8181; since tickets go fast, you'll need to pay by credit card in advance.

Send your restaurant or food event news to agalarneau@buffnews.com