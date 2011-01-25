ARGUS, Donald E.

ARGUS - Donald E. January 22, 2011, husband of the late Elizabeth J. (nee George) Argus; father of Donald (late Andrea) Argus, Cathy (Fred) Grambau, Betsy (Duane) Hipp and Jeffrey Argus; grandfather of seven; brother of Carol (late Edmund) Stevens. No prior visitation. Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service Thursday afternoon at 4 o'clock in Amherst Lutheran Church, 5125 Main St., Williamsville, NY 14221. Memorials may be made to the church. Condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com