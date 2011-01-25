Buffalo State gets historic win

With a 55-50 win over Brockport in the Sports Arena Tuesday night, the Buffalo State women's basketball recorded its 600th program win.

The women's basketball program began in 1965 at Buffalo State and the Bengals (formerly Lady Bengals) have won more than 60 percent of their games.

Barb Kiliszek (Lancaster) led Buffalo State with 14 points, adding six rebounds and four steals as the Bengals improved to 9-6 overall, 4-5 in State University of New York Athletic Conference Play.

In other local college news from Tuesday, Medaille junior Nick Johnson (Canisius) was named the national player of the week by the American Volleyball Coaches Association. Johnsonled the Mavericks to a 5-0 start to the season with 89 kills while hitting .394. Medaille is ranked 15th in the nation and hosts Nazareth at 7 on Thursday.

National rankings continue to be the norm for Erie Community College as the Kats' men's basketball team continued to be No. 3 in the NJCAA Division II poll. The Kats improved to 16-1 overall with a 96-58 win over Alfred State Tuesday night. God's GIft Achiuwa, the Region III Athlete of the Week, had 22 points and 11 rebounds.

The ECC men's hockey team is ranked fourth in the latest NJCAA poll andhosts No. 2 Hudson Valley Community College at 3:15, Satuarday, at the Cheektowaga Recreation Center Ice Rink.

-- Amy Moritz