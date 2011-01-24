Five Spot / Quick hitters on the light side

1. CATCHING A VIRUS

On Sunday, some NFL players tweeted that Jay Cutler (above) showed little courage in sitting out parts of the NFC championship. On Monday, after Cutler's knee sprain was diagnosed, those same players all claimed a rash of hackers had struck their Twitter accounts.

2. WE'RE STILL WAITING

Jets coach Rex Ryan said Monday that he believes his team would someday be Super Bowl champions again. Or course, Joe Namath said the same thing about the Jets in 1970.

3. DON'T TOUCH THAT DIAL

Legendary NBC marketing executive John Miller has formed an agency that will promote the sports programming of that network. If he can get millions to watch a rallycross event in Millville, N.J. on Sunday afternoons, he really is a genius.

4. PERFECT TRANSACTION

The Diamondbacks acquired Tigers pitcher Armando Gallaraga from the Tigers on Monday. Arizona insisted that umpire Jim Joyce not be included in the transaction.

5. BOWLED OVER

Tom Daugherty set a PBA record for low score in a televised match by bowling a 100 in the Tournament of Champions on Saturday, but still earned $50,000. There are some guys in the Saturday Night Boozers league at Thruway Lanes who would have done it for half of that.

-- Budd Bailey