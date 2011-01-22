NIAGARA POLICE & COURTS

Another purse stolen after grocery store run

NIAGARA FALLS -- A 69th Street woman's purse was stolen from her car about 8 p.m. Friday as she unloaded groceries from her car.

Police said the purse contained a cell phone and money.

At least three elderly women have been robbed of their purses as they unloaded groceries from their cars in recent weeks, Niagara Falls police said.

***

Residents seek cover as bullets pepper home

NIAGARA FALLS -- Residents scrambled for cover early Saturday when a Centre Avenue home was riddled with gunfire, police said.

No one was injured, though police counted 11 bullet holes in walls, doors and windows of the home, recovering eight .40-caliber handgun shells in the street outside and two in the home.

The residents told police they heard the gunfire just after 6 a.m., and a front storm door window was shattered. A man sleeping in a first-floor bedroom told police he had to dive to the floor as six bullets ripped into the wall. Another bullet narrowly missed a man in an upstairs bedroom, police added,

Police were unsure of the motive for the shooting.

***

Authorities confiscate counterfeit $50 bills

NEWFANE -- Two counterfeit $50 bills were confiscated from a Dale Road man who told Niagara County sheriff's deputies he may have received them in private transactions.

Deputies said the man sold some appliances and an all-terrain vehicle in December and early January, paid with cash that was passed along to another man, who, when he learned the money was bogus, contacted authorities.

***

Amherst man, 21, suffers critical injuries in crash

A 21-year-old Amherst man suffered critical injuries Saturday morning when his car struck a tree on Red Oak Drive, Amherst police said.

Louis Callari was eastbound on Red Oak at about 1:44 a.m. when he lost control of his 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee. The vehicle left the road and crashed into a tree.

Getzville firefighters extricated Callari from his car. He was initially transported to Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital before he was transferred to Erie County Medical Center.

The Amherst Police Accident Investigation Unit was probing the crash.

***

Routine traffic stop leads to chase, arrests

NIAGARA FALLS -- Three men face several charges after a routine traffic stop in the 200 block of 16th Street about 4 p.m. Friday evolved into a chase.

Rashaun L. Blackmon, 20, of Niagara Avenue, Shawn C. Pryor, 19, of Whitney Avenue, and Christopher D. Carter, 20, of C Street, were charged each with obstructing governmental administration, resisting arrest and harassment. Pryor also faces two drug charges.

The drama unfolded as undercover detectives spotted a car whose driver was not wearing a seat belt, with a front-seat passenger making an effort to conceal his face, police said. When e detectives approached the car, it sped off before crashing into a snowbank at 24th Street and Jerauld Avenue.

Police, who pursued the three on foot, said one of the suspects appeared to drop, then pick up, a handgun as he ran.

Officers arrested one suspect, who was Tasered, in the 2200 block of Ontario Avenue. Police said they later found marijuana and crack cocaine on him.

The two others were arrested after they were spotted getting into a cab, police said.

***

Not guilty please entered in three felony DWI cases

LOCKPORT -- Three men pleaded not guilty to separate felony driving while intoxicated indictments in Niagara County Court Friday.

Karl G. Schultz, 40, of 95th Street, Niagara Falls, also is charged with failure to keep right, failure to yield the right of way and having an open containers of alcohol in his car. Niagara Falls police also said they found two 6-year-old boys in the back seat when they arrested Schultz after an accident at Falls and 27th streets Aug. 7.

Johnathon D. Godwin, 35, of Simmons Avenue, Niagara Falls, faces charges of first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and driving an uninspected vehicle in addition to a felony DWI count. He was arrested when he was stopped at a police DWI checkpoint on River Road in North Tonawanda Sept. 3.

Dartanyon A. Robinson, 40, of Rochester, is charged with felony DWI and aggravated unlicensed driving. He was arrested Feb. 24, 2009, when police found him asleep at the wheel of an idling car on Monroe Avenue in Niagara Falls.

***

Wellsville man identified as victim of apartment fire

WELLSVILLE -- Authorities identified a man killed Friday in a fire at a village apartment as Richard Dinger, 70.

In addition, Allegany County Fire Service and Wellsville police officials said that Georganna Payne, 68, was rescued from the apartment at 262 E. Dyke St. She was in the intensive-care unit at Jones Memorial Hospital Saturday.

The cause is under investigation.