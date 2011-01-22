LOCAL NEWS BRIEFS

Numbing wind chill, snowfall expected throughout the day

Bitterly cold temperatures remain on the menu for today, along with another round of snow showers that will result in little accumulation.

The high for the day will reach only 10 degrees -- or minus 10 degrees, with the wind chill factor. The low is expected to inch south of zero, at minus 3, or minus 11, with the wind chill.

Saturday's official high was 15 degrees -- also 15 degrees shy of the normal temperature for this time of year.

With partly sunny skies, Monday will see a high temperature in the upper teens.

***

Plans focus on south lawn at the Richardson complex

An informational meeting on plans for the South Lawn of the Richardson Olmsted Complex will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Buffalo State College's Rockwell Hall.

The four-acre south lawn is between the Towers Building and Forest Avenue. Updates on the Master Plan, parking relocation and implementation schedule will also be presented. For more information, call 849-6070.

***

Fire Department gets grant for new radios

The Lackawanna Fire Department has been awarded a Homeland Security grant totaling $156,172 to purchase new portable radios, charging units, fire truck radios and notebook computers.

Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo, joined Lackawanna Mayor Norman Polanski and Fire Chief Ralph Galanti recently to announce the award. Galanti said the Lackawanna Fire Department was furnished with a new frequency last year.

***

Buffalo contingent headed to capital for Monday rally

The Buffalo Regional Right to Life Committee will be sending a contingent to Washington, D.C., for Monday's March for Life.

The event is held annually on the anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion.

The Buffalo Regional Right to Life Committee has a long history of sending representatives from Western New York to the event, said committee president Stasia Z. Vogel. For information on the availability of seats on buses, call 852-3028. Buses will leave at 8 p.m. today and return Monday evening.

The Catholic Diocese of Buffalo on Saturday observed the 38th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade court ruling by presenting Pro Vita Awards to people who have worked for the pro-life cause.

Among the recipients was Beggars for Life, a youth group at Sacred Heart Church in Bowmansville headed by Barb Mogle, which collected and donated more than one million pennies to pro-life causes. WLOF-FM 101.7 -- The Station of the Cross also received the award.

Individuals who were honored included Sister Ann Marie Striegl, a social worker for Catholic Charities of Buffalo; Diane McNamara, the Respect Life coordinator for St. Bernadette Church in Orchard Park, along with her daughter, Megan; and Miriam Escalante, administrative assistant at the diocesan Office of Pro-Life Activities.