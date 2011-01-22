Gerald H. "Jerry" Synrod, a longtime Alden resident and sports enthusiast, died Monday from injuries in an auto accident that occurred Dec. 18 in Las Vegas. He was 74.

Born in Buffalo, Mr. Synrod was employed for more than 20 years at Republic Steel and retired in 1984, when he moved to Las Vegas. Mr. Synrod also worked side jobs installing tile and carpeting.

He was active in the Kiwanis Club, Little League baseball and was a commissioner for the Alden Junior Football League, which he helped found. Mr. Synrod was an avid hunter who had won a "big buck" contest. He also was a motorcycle enthusiast and rode his motorcycle to Las Vegas and Orlando, Fla.

His wife, the former Maryann Gasiewicz, died in 1993.

Survivors include three sons, Vance, Jerry and Stephen; and two daughters, Roxanne Hopcia and Charlene Rodis.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Feb. 12 in Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, Main Street and Harris Hill Road, Clarence.