POST, Edward C., Sr.

POST - Edward C., Sr. January 21, 2011 of West Seneca, NY, beloved husband of the late Jeanne E. (nee Wolfe); dearest father of Nancy (Tony) Wurzer, Edward C. Jr. (Susan), David (Mary), Susan (Paul) Zyglis, JoAnn (Gary) Bishop and Kevin (Dennis Long) Post; also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother of Margaret White and Robert (Reba) Weber. Family present Monday 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca where prayers will be said Tuesday morning at 9 followed by a mass of Christian Burial from Blessed John the XXIII Parish at 9:30. Friends invited.