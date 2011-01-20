POLICE & COURTS

Police release identity of victim in fatal crash

Amy Vidinovski, 31, of West Seneca, was identified as the victim of Wednesday's fatal head-on crash on the Ridge Road bridge over the Thruway in West Seneca.

Vidinovski was driving a 2003 Chevrolet west on Ridge about 5 p.m. when she crossed over the center line and struck a 2011 Subaru driven by John Brockenshire Jr., 54, of Elma, according to West Seneca police. She was pronounced dead on arrival at Mercy Hospital.

Brockenshire was treated in Mercy, then released.

West Seneca police are still investigating the cause of the crash. An autopsy was conducted Thursday.

***

Michigan woman accused of enticement, child porn

A federal grand jury handed up a three-count indictment in the case of a Michigan woman accused of child pornography and enticing a 16-year-old boy to engage in sex, U.S. Attorney William J. Hochul Jr. said Thursday.

Angie L. Jenkins, 35, of Lowell, Mich., faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and up to life if convicted of enticing a minor to engage in sexual activity, production of child pornography and receipt of child pornography.

Jenkins met the victim through an online video game in October 2009 and developed a relationship that progressed to online chats, e-mails and telephone calls, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron J. Mango.

Last spring, Jenkins arranged for a trip to Amherst, where she and the boy had sex in a parked car, authorities said. In August, Jenkins was arrested in her Michigan home and a computer was seized. Authorities uncovered graphic images sent from the boy to Jenkins at her request, authorities said.

***

Sledder who hit his head still in critical condition

A Town of Tonawanda man remains in critical condition at Erie County Medical Center, three days after he hit his head in a sledding accident at Chestnut Ridge in Orchard Park, officials said Thursday.

Daniel Laemmerhirt, 23, was sledding headfirst Monday afternoon when he hit a bump and his head bounced off the ground, Erie County sheriff's officials said. Laemmerhirt and friends returned to the top of he hill to the casino building, where he began to feel the effects of the injury. He was transported by Mercy Flight to ECMC.

The sledding hill "continued to stay open on Monday," County Parks Commissioner James Hornung said, but it was closed Tuesday for icy conditions and reopened Thursday.

***

Judge reserves decision in Nushawn Williams case

MAYVILLE -- Chautauqua County Jude John T. Ward on Thursday reserved decision on efforts by Nushawn Williams, the so-called "HIV predator," to have his rape guilty plea vacated and on efforts by the state Attorney General's Office to keep him behind bars indefinitely on a civil court order.

John R. Nuchereno, the Buffalo defense lawyer now representing Williams, 33, could not be reached to comment following the Southern Tier court session.

The former Jamestown and New York City resident completed a 12-year prison term in April and the state law office has moved for his indefinite civil confinement under the 2007 civil confinement law in connection with his admitted infecting of 13 young women with HIV.

***

Clarence Center man OKs settlement in cycle crash

Joseph Paladino, whose left leg was amputated above the knee after a car struck his motorcycle in Tonawanda two years ago, has accepted a $1.49 million insurance settlement, his attorney said Thursday.

Paladino, 57, of Clarence Center, is expected to get his cash settlement within three weeks from carriers for Tonawanda driver Tara Feuerstein, attorney Timothy J. Andruschat said.

Feuerstein, 19, was ticketed for failing to yield the right of way when she struck Paladino's oncoming motorcycle while making a left turn from Sheridan Drive onto Parkhurst Boulevard in the Town of Tonawanda about 10:30 p.m. July 16, 2009, Andruschat said.

Pauline Jack, 40, who was a passenger on Paladino's motorcycle and suffered a leg injury, will receive $210,000, Andruschat said.

***

4 aggravated DWI counts facing driver in crash

A Buffalo woman driving drunk with five children in her vehicle crashed head-on into a van on Tonawanda Street about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Buffalo police said.

Tiffany Scroggins, 28, of Guernsey Street, was arrested on four counts of aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child in the vehicle because four of the five children were younger than 15, Northwest District Officer Jimmie Larke III said. The children ranged in age from 6 to 16, Larke added.

Scroggins' northbound 1997 Mitsubishi crossed over double yellow lines and hit the van in the 400 block of Tonawanda.

In addition, police said, Scroggins was driving under the influence of the prescription medication Suboxone, used for treatment of opiate addiction.

Scroggins also was charged with five counts of endangering the welfare of a child.