Jean L. Hoover of Grand Island died Wednesday in Kenmore Mercy Hospital, Town of Tonawanda, after a brief illness. She was 80.

Born and raised in Buffalo, the former Jean Reed graduated from Lafayette High School.

She married Ralph Hoover on June 10, 1950, and together they raised a family in the Town of Tonawanda. The couple moved to Grand Island in 1969.

Mrs. Hoover was a cafeteria monitor at Huth Road Elementary School for 35 years, retiring in October.

She had taught at the Sheridan Parkside Community Center and was a past deacon at Faith United Presbyterian Church.

Mrs. Hoover was a member of the Red Hat Society and volunteered with Meals on Wheels.

For the last 15 years, she and her husband spent winters in Florida.

In addition to her husband of 60 years, Mrs. Hoover is survived by two daughters, Kathleen Applegate and Nancy Anderson; two sons, Donald and Kenneth; two brothers, Irving Reed and Robert James; and a sister, Diana Simpson.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in Faith United Presbyterian Church, 3150 Elmwood Ave., Town of Tonawanda.

[REY]