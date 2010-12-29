Social Notes

Greater Buffalo Alumnae Panhellenic will meet at noon Wednesday in Family Tree Restaurant, 4346 Bailey Ave., Amherst. Katie Keefe, Alpha Phi delegate, will present some plans for the 2011 Panhellenic Fundraiser. Jane Turner and Linda Krempa, delegates from Alpha Gamma Delta, will offer suggestions for the annual high school awards program. The meeting will be conducted by President Jean McNamara, of Alpha Sigma Tau.

The National Federation for Just Communities of WNY has selected board members Gretchen R. Geitter and Donna M. Mostiller as co-chairwomen for the NFJC Annual Community Leader Awards Luncheon. The luncheon will be held at noon Jan. 20 in the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center and honor a slate of community leaders. For further information, contact NFJC of WNY, www.nfjcwny.org or 853-9596.

Wednesday Morning Musicale will have a meeting at 10:45 a.m. Jan. 12 in Community Music School, 415 Elmwood Ave. The musical program will be presented by violinist Rebecca Torres, violist Judith Hirsh, cellist Christine Treimanis and pianists Marjorie Lord and Linda Mabry.

Luncheon hostess Linda Mabry will be assisted by Marie Goodrich, Joanne Schlegel and Susie Myers.

Church Women United of the Tonawandas will have its annual meeting at noon Jan. 14 in Grove Street Christian Church, 85 Grove St., Tonawanda, hosted by ladies of the church.

There will be a potluck luncheon and a program planned by incoming President Bonnie Giammusso. The Rev. Frank E. Wright will install the executive board for 2011.