PIRRONE, Kathleen N. (Mulhern)

PIRRONE - Kathleen N. (nee Mulhern)

December 17, 2010, wife of the late Fran "Narf" Pirrone; stepmother of Christopher (Jessica) Pirrone; survived by two step-grandchildren; daughter of the late Paul and Maryellen Mulhern; sister of Kevin, James (Catherine), David, P.J. (Evelyn), Timothy (Deborah), Maureen (John) Weber, Matthew, Margaret (Danny), Patrick (Cindy) and the late Christopher Mulhern; survived by many loving nieces and nephews, and longtime friend Linda Brinkman. Memorial Mass will be held Thursday, 9:30 AM at St. Mark's RC Church. Arrangements by DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME.