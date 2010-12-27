POLICE & COURTS

Chautauqua man accused of threatening 2 with gun

CHAUTAUQUA -- A Chautauqua man faces two counts of menacing after allegedly threatening to shoot two people with a shotgun, Chautauqua County sheriff's officials reported.

Shane E. Latta, 46, of Potter Road, was issued an appearance ticket for the incident at about 3:45 p.m. Sunday at his residence.

Latta allegedly pulled out the shotgun and threatened to shoot the two individuals.

***

Driver with 2 children in car faces 2 felony DWI counts

A Rochester-area man who swore repeatedly at Erie County sheriff's deputies while leaving a Ralph Wilson Stadium parking lot late Sunday afternoon now faces two felony DWI counts after being accused of driving drunk with two 13-year-olds in his vehicle.

Sheriff's officials said that Jon P. Engelsen, 55, of West Henrietta, was stopped after he turned left against the flow of traffic, failing to comply with a deputy's order, while leaving the Drive Five lot onto Southwestern Boulevard after the Buffalo Bills game.

Engelsen was charged with two felony counts of aggravated DWI for violating Leandra's Law, according to police reports.

He was taken to the Erie County Holding Center, pending his arraignment in Orchard Park Town Court.

After refusing to submit to a chemical test to determine his blood-alcohol level, Engelsen will appear at a refusal-suspension hearing, sheriff's officials said.

***

Boston woman who drove into ditch accused of DWI

A Boston woman was charged with driving while intoxicated after a late Sunday crash on Keller Road in Boston, state police reported.

Troopers responded to the scene at about 11:30 p.m. and found Sara A. Duda, 30, apparently struck a mailbox before driving into a ditch and getting stuck there.

She allegedly failed several field sobriety tests before being arrested for DWI.

She later refused to take a breath test and was ticketed for that along with moving from a lane unsafely and unreasonable speed.

Duda is scheduled to appear in Boston Town Court on Jan. 10.

***

Police identify man killed in Cheektowaga crash

Police have released the name of the 69-year-old Amherst man who died Sunday after a three-car crash on Harlem Road near George Urban Boulevard in Cheektowaga.

Kenneth G. Gallman, of McNair Road, died at the scene of the 2:30 p.m. accident. A southbound driver on Harlem Road started to turn left into a Wilson Farms parking lot. He noticed the lot was full and stopped in the oncoming traffic lane, said Cheektowaga police Capt. James Speyer.

When a northbound driver attempted to steer around the stopped car, he sideswiped Gallman's vehicle, which was bumped into oncoming traffic and hit head-on.

The driver of the southbound car that hit Gallman's vehicle was taken to Erie County Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. His name was not released.

***

Eden man, 19, faces DWI, drug charges after crash

An Eden man faces driving while intoxicated and drug charges after his car struck a utility pole Monday morning in a crash that sent the young man to the hospital with a head injury.

Charles Kuebler, 19, of West Church Road, was injured in the 6 a.m. crash on Zimmerman Road in Boston, Erie County sheriff's officials said. He was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where he was listed in fair condition later Monday.

Kuebler was charged with driving while intoxicated and marijuana possession. Blood drawn at the hospital will determine Kuebler's exact blood-alcohol concentration, officials said. He will appear in Boston Town Court at a later date.

***

East Side man charged in unemployment fraud

An East Side man has been charged with unemployment fraud, state police reported Monday.

James Jones, 49, of Sprenger Avenue, was charged with 13 counts of falsifying business records, offering a false instrument for filing and grand larceny, according to troopers.

Jones received more than $4,100 in unemployment benefits from November 2006 to February 2010 while employed with a temporary work service in Buffalo, troopers said. Jones is due in Buffalo City Court this week.

The arrest followed a joint investigation by state police and the state Labor Department.

***

Domestic incident prompts arrest of Little Valley man

LITTLE VALLEY -- Jesse E. Dash, 24, of Hill Street, was arrested Wednesday by Cattaraugus County sheriff's deputies and charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief after what deputies said was a domestic incident at his home.

Deputies answering a 911 call said that Dash had broken two ceiling fans, a stereo and other items during a dispute with his wife.

After arraignment in Little Valley Town Court, Dash was taken to the county jail, with bail set at $500.