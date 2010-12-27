SNYDER, Hilda M. (Leissle)

December 25, 2010, of Derby, NY, beloved wife of the late James Snyder; dear mother of Mary M. (late Christopher) Smith, James L. (Deborah Hycner), Joseph H. (Nancy), Jane A. (Gary) Gienger, John D. (Lynn) and Paul A. (Cathy) Snyder; grandmother of 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; sister of the late Elizabeth (late Raymond) Smith; survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday at St. Vincent de Paul Church, North Evans at 10 AM. Please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Church or Operation Good Neighbor, North Evans, NY 14112. Arrangements by the LATIMORE-SCHIAVONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., Angola, NY.