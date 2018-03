Area Deaths

Henry Aleksa, died Dec. 21.

Guy Alessandre, died Dec. 24.

Raymond Baer, formerly of Lancaster, earned Bronze Star in WWII, died Dec. 16.

MaryAnn (Naab) Becker, 81, of Getzville, died Dec. 23.

Jean Bernhard, of West Seneca, died Dec. 23.

Ann Bugenhagen, 73, of Hamburg, died Dec. 18.

Tyshawn Burts, 36, of Buffalo, died Dec. 18.

Joseph Campiere, 94, of Buffalo, died Dec. 23.

Ralph Capasso, of the Cattaraugus Indian Reservation, 71, died Dec. 24.

Michael Celestino, 36, of Lackawanna, died Dec. 20.

Michael Christ, 54, of Kenmore, volunteer firefighter, died Dec. 24.

Mary (Castiglia) Compisi, 93, of North Collins, member of Hamburg Business and Professional Women, died Dec. 22.

Anthony Cornwell Sr., of Buffalo, died Dec. 22.

Eleanor (Krieger) Courtney, of Springville, died Dec. 22.

Louis D'Amico, 93, of Buffalo, died Dec. 20.

Maureen Holmes Dangleis, of Kenmore, died Dec. 23.

Bishop Richie DeBow, of Buffalo, died Dec. 23.

Rosena (Urlaub) Ermer, 91, died Dec. 22.

Christine (Szpylman) Ezzo, of Depew, died Dec. 22.

Ernestine Frazier Fortson, died Dec. 21.

Richard J. Galley, 92, of West Seneca, owner of J.H. Galley Florist, died Dec. 23.

Elven Gibson Jr., 62, of Buffalo, died Dec. 20.

Peter Grisanti, 76, of Williamsville, died Dec. 23.

Bernice Hamels, 89, of West Seneca, died Dec. 25.

Christine Hinca, of Grand Island, died Dec. 22.

Oscar Hood Jr., 81, of Buffalo, died Dec. 21.

Josephine Joski, died Dec. 24.

Jacquelyn Juergens, 82, of Hamburg, died Dec. 20.

John Milton Kalb, Ph.D, 44, of Kenmore, died Dec. 22.

Joan Clara (Heckel) Kessler, 81, of Clarence Center, died Dec. 22.

Julia (Gruszecka) Kinda, 87, of Tonawanda, died Dec. 23.

Ruth A. Linneborn, 91, of Tonawanda, died Dec. 22.

Mario Lopez, of Cheektowaga, died Dec. 11.

Wanda (Ignaczak) Lukasiewicz, member of the Polish Veterans Post 1, died Dec. 18.

John McGeorge, 83, of Blasdell, a member of UAW Local 897, died Dec. 22.

John Miller McKee, 83, senior partner of McKee, Phelps & Bowman law firm, died Dec. 19.

Odis McKnight, 88, of Buffalo, died Dec. 22.

Phillip W. Meech, 63, of East Aurora, died Dec. 20.

Jacob Mikula Jr., 91, died Dec. 11.

Richard Miller, 74, of Cowlesville, concession business owner, died Dec. 23.

Kenneth G. Mills, 97, of Amherst, died Dec. 20.

Florence (Daniel) Nowicki, 88, of Cheektowaga, died Dec. 19.

Genevieve (Braun) O'Connor, 92, of Orchard Park, died Dec. 17.

Faith (Crimi) Oesterle, 76, of Buffalo, died Dec. 22.

Donald G. Opera, 65, of Amherst,, died Dec. 22.

Arthur O. Pellnat, 79, of Buffalo, died Dec. 23.

Katherine Pizzolanti, 92, formerly of Farnham, died Dec. 19.

Josephine (Oddo) Probst, 91, died Dec. 23.

Joseph Puleo, 91, of Elma, died Dec. 22.

Meghan Redenbach, died Dec. 24.

Rachel (Catalano) Schreck, 86, of Williamsville, died Dec. 24.

Lillian (Gorski) Sitek, 85, of Clarence Center, died Dec. 23.

Cameron Paul Smith, 69, died Dec. 20.

Stephanie Stanley, 87, of Cheektowaga, died Dec. 22.

Charles Storey, 67, of Buffalo, Vietnam veteran, employee of the Department of Labor and Investigations, died Dec. 21.

Marlene (Holloway) Tatum, 75, of Buffalo, died Dec. 22.

Rita Trowbridge, 88, of Irving, died Dec. 19.

Brad West, of Attica, died Dec. 21.

Frederick Windrum Jr., 49, died Dec. 22.

William Zacher, 74, died Dec. 23.

Alfred Zeitler, 83, of Akron, died Dec. 24.

Gary Zmyslo, 67, of Hamburg, died Dec. 23.