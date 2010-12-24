LOCAL NEWS BRIEFS

> NIAGARA FALLS AIRPORT

With increase in business, free parking coming to an end

WHEATFIELD -- Niagara Falls International Airport will stop offering free parking for travelers next month.

Parking at the airport will cost $5 a day, or $25 a week, starting Jan. 1.

The new policy takes effect as business at the airport's new $40 million airport terminal picks up.

"I don't know of any airport where you can park at the front door for free," said C. Douglas Hartmayer, spokesman for the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority.

"We think it's customary," he added. "The fee is nominal, and it's certainly meant to generate some revenue for the airport."

The airport will continue to offer free parking in a designated area for up to two hours for drivers who are picking up or dropping off travelers, Hartmayer said.

Vision Airlines started offering flights to Niagara Falls last week, with twice-a-week flights planned to Northwest Florida Regional Airport and Miami International Airport.

Spirit Airlines, a south Florida-based carrier, has announced plans to begin offering service to Fort Lauderdale in January, as well as seasonal flights to Myrtle Beach, S.C.

The airport has two 250-space lots and is preparing to open a third overflow lot with more than 600 spaces across the street, Hartmayer said.

-----

> LANCASTER FAMILY YMCA

Facility issues an appeal for youth program volunteers

The Lancaster Family YMCA needs some help.

Volunteers are needed for the agency's school-age child care program, youth sports and aquatics.

Child care volunteers spend time with children, help them with their homework and teach them the importance of such character traits as honesty and respect.

Youth sports volunteers assist coaches in drills and games in a variety of sports while aquatics volunteers -- who must have proper certification in First Aid and CPR -- instruct youths on basic strokes and the importance of water safety.

For more information, contact the Lancaster "Y" at 684-2395.

-----

> REINSTEIN WOODS

Upcoming programs to offer outdoor exploration of winter

Three courses aimed at offering teenagers a chance to explore the winter months outdoors will be provided at the Reinstein Woods Environmental Education Center operated by the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

The three sessions will offer tips on animal tracking, cross-country skiing and outdoor winter survival.

Friends of Reinstein Nature Preserve, Reinstein Woods, will provide snowshoes and skis free of charge.

The first session on animal tracking is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The courses on cross-country skiing and winter survival are set for Jan. 8 and Feb. 24, respectively, and will be held at the Reinstein Nature Preserve, 93 Honorine Drive off Como Park Boulevard, Cheektowaga.