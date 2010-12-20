High School Extra / News and notes

Ellicottville's Woodin cited

Sam Woodin of Ellicottville has been named to the first team All-New York State in girls soccer. After an 0-3 start, the senior forward led the Eagles to the NYS Class D semifinals before a season-ending 3-0 loss to Chazy of Section VII, in the state semifinals. The team's 13-6-1 overall record included an eight-game winning streak.

Woodin is a three-year starter on the soccer team and also starts on the basketball and softball teams.

***

Other Section VI athletes named All-NYS were:

Class AA: Second Team: Courtney Mann-12 (Frontier). Third team: Jenna Panepinto-11 (Kenmore West), Jenny Piaggione-12 (Wmsv. North). Fourth team: Alexis Kroese-11 (Williamsville North). Fifth team: Meghan Lipinoga-12 (North Tonawanda). Sixth team: Lexi Panepinto-11 (Kenmore West).

Class A: First team: Jenna Raepple-12 (Grand Island). Second team: Carissima Cutrona-9 (Williamsville South). Third team: Stephanie Senn-11 (Grand Island). Fifth team: Kim Obermeier-11 (Depew).

Class B: First team: Catherine Williams-11 (Nichols). Second team: Lauren Randaccio-10 (Nichols). Third team: Maya Jackson-Gibson-12 (Nichols). Fourth team: Gabriella Balseca-11 (Newfane), Hannah Phearsdorf-11 (Allegany-Limestone), Mary Strand-12 (Falconer). Fifth team: Alexis Moreland-10 (Newfane).

Class C: Fourth team: Taylor Vanderbush-12 (Holland), Candis Kapuscinski-11 (Holland), Emily Foy-11 (Frewsburg), Molly Beaton-11 (Maple Grove).

Class D: First team: Woodin (Ellicottville). Second team: Sara Beckerink-12 (Panama). Third team: Kate Andera-11 (Ellicottville), Cindy Nelson-11 (North Collins).

***

Depew defense earns win

With a solid defensive effort, Depew earned a 54-36 win over Lancaster (5-2) in nonleague boys basketball.

Of particular note was the defensive play of senior forward Anthony Emmanuele and junior guard Aaron Ertel. The duo stopped Lancaster's big guns -- forwards J.J. Harrington and Zak Plonka -- without a field goal. Plonka finished with eight points, all on free throws.

"Ertel and Emmanuele came out of the game early playing tough," Depew coach Larry Jones said. "They had those matchups with their best players and did a great job. Defensively we have to be playing well in order to have success this year."

The Wildcats (2-1) had a strong start, taking a 16-4 first-quarter lead. After taking an 11-point halftime advantage, the lead grew to 22 by the end of the third, thanks to eight points from senior forard Sam Sallaj. The senior forward had 23 points and nine rebounds.

A big second quarter keyed St. Joe's in a 57-49 win over Grover. The Marauders had just two turnovers en route to a 22-6 run in the second stanza to take control of the game.

While Grover made an impressive run in the final four minutes of the game, St. Joe's (4-2) held on for the win. Grover, the top-ranked in The Buffalo News boys basketball small school poll, fell to 2-2.

"This was a good win for us," St. Joe's coach Mark Simon said. "We're coming off a big loss to Aquinas. It's a positive that our guys answered the call after that. It's still early and we have to get better every game."

Reggie Agbeko had 16 points, 14 rebounds and eight blocked shots for the Marauders, who are ranked No. 9 in the large school poll.

***

Shabazz earns MVP honors

Aaron Shabazz scored 12 points with 10 rebounds to earn most valuable player honors and lead Cardinal O'Hara to a 61-19 win over Akron in the championship game of the Prima Pizza Girls Basketball Tournament at Hutch-Tech.

Kay Brown added seven assists and five steals for O'Hara (5-1) to also earn all-tournament status.

Elsewhere, Paige Levandowski had 12 points, including key buckets late in the game, and added 11 rebounds to help Albion to a 53-51 overtime win over Batavia.

Batavia had taken an 11-5 first quarter lead, but Albion (2-2) battled back with nine points from Chelsea Beecher in the second to cut the lead to three, 23-20, at halftime.

With two seconds left in regulation, Levandowski tied the game, 44-44, to send it to overtime.

"Levandowski had two big baskets near the end to give us the final win," Albion coach Melody Beecher said. "We were coming off a loss to Akron by one point and they came out with attitude to prove they were better than what had happened, to prove they can win games."