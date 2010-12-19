The daily dish...

Prince charming ...

Sherri Sheppard finally got her wish to spend the night with Prince -- but she had to share him with a few other celebrities, including Spike Lee, Naomi Campbell, Jamie Foxx and her "View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg.

Prince called Sheppard and a host of other stars on stage Saturday night in his sold-out concert at Madison Square Garden. Lee played the tambourine as Alicia Keys, Jamie Foxx, Professor Cornel West, talk-show host Tavis Smiley and others danced onstage with Prince and Sheila E. to the hit "A Love Bizarre."

Prince recently made a surprise appearance on "The View" that left Sheppard swooning.

Prince pretended to bolt from the stage when he mentioned Sheppard's name but then slyly told her: "Come on, Sherri. Dance with me, please. I wanna see what you really do."

The concert was part of Prince's "Welcome 2 America" performances in the New York City area; this was his first night at the famed Garden. He gave fans a surprise as he dusted off some of the more sexier songs from his classic catalog, including "Cream," "Shhh" and "U Got the Look."

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer hadn't sung many of those songs in years since he became a Jehovah's Witness. He didn't get too wild though and didn't pull out songs from his once-raunchy past.

***

A little Rascal...

Rascal Flatts bassist Jay DeMarcus and his wife, Allison, have had their first child.

A news release says Madeline Leigh DeMarcus was born Friday afternoon in Nashville, Tenn. She weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces.

DeMarcus says his daughter is absolutely gorgeous and looks just like her daddy.

***

Evi Quaid a no-show ...

It's another missed court date, another arrest warrant for Randy Quaid's wife, Evi.

The 47-year-old failed to appear for a probation hearing Thursday in Santa Barbara and faces a new $100,000 arrest warrant, Deputy District Attorney Anthony Davis said.

Randy and Evi Quaid are wanted in the coastal city for a felony vandalism case in which they're accused of causing more than $5,000 damage to the guest house of a home they once owned. Neither has shown up for any court hearings since a criminal case was filed in October and have already forfeited $1 million in bail.

They remain in Canada, where they are seeking asylum from a group they have dubbed the "Hollywood star-whackers."

Randy Quaid's next hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.

He is the older brother of actor Dennis Quaid. He is best-known for his roles in films such as "National Lampoon's Vacation" and "Independence Day" and for his depiction of President Lyndon Johnson in a TV movie in the late 1980s.